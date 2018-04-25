April 27 ‘Demons’: Police Warn To Deal With Thugs, As MDF Wait In The Wings

People and organisations that have planned to engage themselves in acts of hooliganism or any crime during the forthcoming protests on Friday will face the wrath of the police and regret their acts forever.

Malawi Police Service (MPS) has warned to deal with such people. The police say they have collected credible intelligence that some unpatriotic Malawians are planning to advance their selfish and criminal interests during the demonstrations.

“MPS warns any person or organization intending to engage in any criminal act that they will be dealt with according to the law. On the other hand, MPS assures all peace loving and law abiding Malawians not to live in fear since our officers are ready to deal with any unlawful act during the demonstrations,” reads a statement from MPS Public Relations Officer James Kadadzera.

The police also caution the media to avoid inciting violence.

“It is therefore the expectation of MPS that the media houses will refrain from sensational coverage of the April 27 demonstrations to avoid inciting masses to commit acts of violence. Together we can ensure safety in our beloved country,” reads the statement.

Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, Centre for Development of People and Youth and Society have organized demonstrations over some public services which they claim government is not providing as expected.

But other civil society oganisations have trashed their counterparts arguing government has made strides in the provision of such services like improvement on blackouts. The CSOs say those organizing the demos are doing so to serve interests of the opposition

parties.

