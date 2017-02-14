Apostle Khoviwa Evangelises Mangochi…Encourages Malawians To Live By Faith

Apostle Timothy Khoviwa of Word of Faith Temple International Church has encouraged people in Mangochi to live by faith in order to be successful in life.

Khoviwa gave the encouragement on Sunday at Maldeco Word of Faith Temple International Church in Mangochi during a crusade.

Apostle Khoviwa who drew his sermon from the Book of Romans 1 verses 1 to 17 under the theme ‘Walking in faith that produces results’ said faith without good works was as good as dead, noting that true success is tested by the ability of people to walk in faith.

“The Bible says let everyman be a lie but God be faithful, it is not a secret that what God has done to others can do it to you as well, people may look down upon you according to the situation you are passing through but God is faithful to change your situation if you just have faith in him,” Khoviwa said.

“In the Holy Bible, we have many examples of people who had faith in God and God changed their situations and there is no situation that God can fail to change as God never fails,” he added.

Khoviwa encouraged the congregation not to lose hope, saying God is God of time and is always able. He, therefore, prayed for people for deliverance.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency after the crusade Media Manager for Word of Faith Temple International Church, Zithembi Mbekeyani said the church has over 40 branches in Malawi and other branches outside Malawi.

Mbekeyani disclosed that Apostle Khoviwa would come back to Maldeco for a healing crusade. (

By Sellah Singini

MANGOCHI, February 14, Mana:

