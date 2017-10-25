APM’s Surprise Visit To Escom Excites Blantyre Residents…“This is the first time for a sitting president to storm into ESCOM offices unannounced in history”

Added the ESCOM official: “This is the first time for a sitting president to storm into ESCOM offices unannounced in history. The look on his face tells it all. He is not happy with the electricity supplying outfit and he surely needs answers and thorough explanations as to what is really going on.”A senior ESCOM official speaking to Nyasa Times on anonymity said: “The president just showed up at Umoyo House on 5th Floor and marched into ESCOM offices. It was both scary and dramatic as no one never expected that to happen. Heads rolled and the president appeared somewhat livid and unhappy.”The Malawi leader invaded the premises unannounced with business as usual and he sneaked in without the customary presidential fanfare catching people within the precincts of Umoyo and surrounding areas unawares.
Mutharika’s visit to the embattled electricity suppliers, ESCOM is believed to be an executive clampdown on the country’s most inefficient utility service provider whose incessant power cuts continue to annoy the country’s populace.
No roads in the city, including the Victoria Avenue, were closed as is the case whenever the president is travelling within the City.
Too little too late dont you think?
Zako izo
its a positive step though late.osamangotsutsa chirichonse.
ku state house magetsi samathima kuli backup osatinamizapo apa…
Look at the picture carefully, expect nothing. It policies that affect escom efficiency. How can an Accountant run that type of organization?
Amnt Malawian but there is word we use….. Africa is rising…. To mean how Africa has changed but 53 years down Independence road and all we hear is songs sang more the National anthem. Malawians don’t be silent show the government how black outs have blacked out your hopes…… Because there is a saying that they will step on you and if you don’t react they will kill you thinking you are enjoying it. It’s time for Malawi solutions to Malawi problems.
This is MATO the poet and I stand by this message
Someone from Benin (West Africa ) he’s concerning with our mathatha
Jacob NB Sosola and if it was a white person, you would be so excited as his fingers of exploitation dig deeper. Am concerned because I am in Malawi and I need power for my project which is stalling thanks to ESCOM