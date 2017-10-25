APM’s Surprise Visit To Escom Excites Blantyre Residents…“This is the first time for a sitting president to storm into ESCOM offices unannounced in history”

Blantyre Over The Moon With APM’s Visit

President Arthur Peter Mutharika quietly sneaked into  Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) headquarters’ offices which are housed on the 5th Floor of Umoyo House in Malawi’s commercial city, Blantyre for a surprise visit Wednesday morning.

Added the ESCOM official: “This is the first time for a sitting president to storm into ESCOM offices unannounced in history. The look on his face tells it all. He is not happy with the electricity supplying outfit and he surely needs answers and thorough explanations as to what is really going on.”A senior ESCOM official speaking to Nyasa Times on anonymity said: “The president just showed up at Umoyo House on 5th Floor and marched into ESCOM offices. It was both scary and dramatic as no one never expected that to happen. Heads rolled and the president appeared somewhat livid and unhappy.”The Malawi leader invaded the premises unannounced with business as usual and he sneaked in without the customary presidential fanfare catching people within the precincts of Umoyo and surrounding areas unawares.

Mutharika’s visit to the embattled electricity suppliers, ESCOM is believed to be an executive clampdown on the country’s most inefficient utility service provider whose incessant power cuts continue to annoy the country’s populace.

No roads in the city, including the Victoria Avenue, were closed as is the case whenever the president is travelling within the City.

 During the purported surprise visit, the Malawi leader crept and leapfrogged into a closed-door joint ESCOM and EGENCO management meeting at 10:20 AM.

  1. diso   October 26, 2017 at 9:56 am

    zodabwitsa?????

    Reply
  2. Final Mdala   October 26, 2017 at 11:21 am

    comment is loading…..

    Reply
  3. ßënåyå Çhïsålleh   October 26, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Too late

    Reply
  4. Joe Mkaka   October 26, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    I hope sakukatenga ndalama zaku mlakho.
    Who doesn’t know that Escom yukanika kugwira bwino ntchito coz they get money from Escom nkumakapangira zawo?
    Let’s see what change will that bring! Poor Malawi

    Reply
  5. Owen Switmit   October 26, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Mayendedwe Ndiye Anali Bwino, Osati Zomaima Pamwamba Pa Galimoto Mfuti Ili Mmanja Kuopseza Anthu Zazii, Nkhondo Yake Ili Kuti,? Olo Ku America Kulibe Zomayenda Ndizimagalimoto Zambirimbiri, Mudzikodi Anthu Mukakhala Opanda Nkhondo Anthudi Mumangoopsyezana Nokhanokha Ndithu.

    Reply
