APM’s Surprise Visit To Escom Excites Blantyre Residents…“This is the first time for a sitting president to storm into ESCOM offices unannounced in history”

Added the ESCOM official: “This is the first time for a sitting president to storm into ESCOM offices unannounced in history. The look on his face tells it all. He is not happy with the electricity supplying outfit and he surely needs answers and thorough explanations as to what is really going on.”A senior ESCOM official speaking to Nyasa Times on anonymity said: “The president just showed up at Umoyo House on 5th Floor and marched into ESCOM offices. It was both scary and dramatic as no one never expected that to happen. Heads rolled and the president appeared somewhat livid and unhappy.”The Malawi leader invaded the premises unannounced with business as usual and he sneaked in without the customary presidential fanfare catching people within the precincts of Umoyo and surrounding areas unawares.
Mutharika’s visit to the embattled electricity suppliers, ESCOM is believed to be an executive clampdown on the country’s most inefficient utility service provider whose incessant power cuts continue to annoy the country’s populace.
No roads in the city, including the Victoria Avenue, were closed as is the case whenever the president is travelling within the City.
This dude is just wasting tax payers money he visited ESCOM just to show the public that he is concerned.
Does a president really need to go in person to ESCOM to find out the reasons why his presidential term has been full of blackouts? What were his battalion of advisers doing?
Which is cheaper for him to call the ESCOM executive to state house or for him and his hundred strong entourage to visit ESCOM offices just to score a political point.
Mr president, if indeed you have the plight of the economy of our country at heart please stop this politically motivated Malata & Cement subsidy which is costing the tax payers billions of Kwachas which will never be recovered and invest that money in power generation…..
If power generation was a priority for your govt, then why did you borrow billions of dollars from India in form of farming machinery that ended up being distributed for peanuts amongst the well-connected people in your govt. The sad thing is that it is the children of the poor Malawians who will have to repay that loan when you and you fellow henchmen are long gone.
Malawi is a laughing stock to the outside world becoz of our useless, myopic, nepotistic, and senile leaders who are always ushered into office due to the regionalistic politics that our country suffers from – Thanks to the overpopulated southern region.
