APM’s Surprise Visit To Escom Excites Blantyre Residents…“This is the first time for a sitting president to storm into ESCOM offices unannounced in history”

Added the ESCOM official: “This is the first time for a sitting president to storm into ESCOM offices unannounced in history. The look on his face tells it all. He is not happy with the electricity supplying outfit and he surely needs answers and thorough explanations as to what is really going on.”A senior ESCOM official speaking to Nyasa Times on anonymity said: “The president just showed up at Umoyo House on 5th Floor and marched into ESCOM offices. It was both scary and dramatic as no one never expected that to happen. Heads rolled and the president appeared somewhat livid and unhappy.”The Malawi leader invaded the premises unannounced with business as usual and he sneaked in without the customary presidential fanfare catching people within the precincts of Umoyo and surrounding areas unawares.
Mutharika’s visit to the embattled electricity suppliers, ESCOM is believed to be an executive clampdown on the country’s most inefficient utility service provider whose incessant power cuts continue to annoy the country’s populace.
No roads in the city, including the Victoria Avenue, were closed as is the case whenever the president is travelling within the City.
The Malawi’s majority sleep while walking & that’s why they never question events happening right under their nostrils. For sometime before Bingu’s death, Malawi was in a total mess following the introduction of the Quota System. Those who were affected by the QS took advantage of their dominance to sabotage the then Administration with assistance from the brainwashed majority that fought against themselves. Came Former President Joyce Banda, all was fine cos she had all the backing from CSOs, RB, KK & all those who led & were part of the sabotage & 2014/17 comes a rebirth.