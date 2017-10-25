APM’s Surprise Visit To Escom Excites Blantyre Residents…“This is the first time for a sitting president to storm into ESCOM offices unannounced in history”

Added the ESCOM official: “This is the first time for a sitting president to storm into ESCOM offices unannounced in history. The look on his face tells it all. He is not happy with the electricity supplying outfit and he surely needs answers and thorough explanations as to what is really going on.”A senior ESCOM official speaking to Nyasa Times on anonymity said: “The president just showed up at Umoyo House on 5th Floor and marched into ESCOM offices. It was both scary and dramatic as no one never expected that to happen. Heads rolled and the president appeared somewhat livid and unhappy.”The Malawi leader invaded the premises unannounced with business as usual and he sneaked in without the customary presidential fanfare catching people within the precincts of Umoyo and surrounding areas unawares.
Mutharika’s visit to the embattled electricity suppliers, ESCOM is believed to be an executive clampdown on the country’s most inefficient utility service provider whose incessant power cuts continue to annoy the country’s populace.
No roads in the city, including the Victoria Avenue, were closed as is the case whenever the president is travelling within the City.
Kuchedwa a malawi voice.anzanu atiuza mammawa half 10,but its not first president to do this and Kamuzu did this,Bingu Did this to The Tobacco buyers
Kumanva akuti ku escom malawi dzuka
KOMABE OLO KU ESCOM WACHEDWA KA
Eish pliz werengani nkhani before u comment akuti president woyamba kupita ku escom unannounced osati ku tobacco buyers
vuto lomangotsutsa chirichose
Nkhani ikukambidwa yamagetsi wina akukamba za tobacco
Iwe umapanda kufulumirakooooooo?
ndipo ngati zili za serious awachotse ntchito coz akanika
Mupereka ndalama zowachotsera ntchito? Kumangolankhura umburi basi
Ali nd ma cotract anthuwotu dont just speak poti kukamwa kwayasama
Koma pa contract pamakhala ma agreement kuti mukalephera chakuti tichosa sunaone ma coach akuchosedwa chifukwa chakulephera
But of what significance z de APM’s supriz vizt bear to us???Kungoombera m’manja zilizonse??
Ziliratu nanga
Osasiya bwanji kuombako. Ngati akutuma kuombako
Propoganda!The state is right!