APM’s QUEST TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN GOVT CONTINUES: As Forensic Audit starts at Escom

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited is informing all its valued stakeholders that the National Audit Office is carrying out a forensic audit at the Corporation in connection with the misprocurement that happened a few years ago and other related issues in the Corporation.

The exercise commenced on Monday 3rd December 2018.

The forensic audit follows a directive by His Excellency the State President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, when he learnt about the mismanagement that is believed to have plunged the Corporation into serious financial problems.

Following the directive by The State President, the ESCOM Board Chairperson, Dr Thomson Mpinganjira, addressed members of the media where he explained the mismanagement and the impending forensic audit. The press briefing took place at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel on 4th June 2018.

ESCOM is making this announcement in line with its values to be accountable and transparent in its affairs.

All other inqueries regarding the forensic audit should be addressed to the National Audit Office.

