APM’s Foreign Direct Investment Continues To Pay Off: MITC Approves US$ 234m Investment Projects

The Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) has granted fifteen investment certificates to prospective investors for the month of August.

The certificates represents investment pledges worth USD234, 758,842.00. This is an increase for the recorded pledges in the same month last year where only two companies had registered with investment pledge levels of about US$905,500.

The companies that have been granted the certificates are in the following sectors; construction, tourism services, mining, manufacturing, agro-processing, agriculture and energy.

It is expected that about 1014 jobs will be created for indigenous Malawians once the companies start their operations. The Majority of the companies are from India with some from China, Britain, Tanzania, South Africa and Malawi.

In July this year MITC issued nine investment certificate worth USD165 million. – Malawi Investment and Trade Centre

