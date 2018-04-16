APM’s Economic Gains: No Fuel Price Hike Since 2016

Malawi has not had fuel price hike since November 2016, an achievement analysts have attributed to low inflation rate and stable echange rate.

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority has just announced that fuel prices will remain at K824.70 per litre for petrol, K815.80 for diesel and K648.79 for paraffin. Malawi has had these fuel prices since 2016.

When Mutharika came to power, he inherited an inflation rate of around 25 percent. Under Mutharika the rate has been steadily decelerating and now stands at 7.8 percent.

In economic terms, stable fuel prices and low inflation rate means stable prices of consumer goods and improved disposable incomes.

Under Mutharika Malawi has also enjoyed unprecedented stability in exchange rate. Stable exchange rate facilitates smoothness of transactions and profitability for businesses involved in importing and exporting.

