APM Welcomes New Chinese Ambassador, For Another Decade Of Success

New Chinese ambassador to Malawi, Liu Hong Yong has hailed the 10 year old diplomatic relations between the two countries as successful.

Liu made the remarks when he addressed the media at the New State House in Lilongwe after presenting his letters of credence to Malawi’s President, Professor Peter Mutharika.

He said he was looking forward to another successful decade of diplomatic relations with Malawi based on mutual trust.

Liu further said the Chinese government would continue to work with Malawi government for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

“The Chinese government will continue to work with Malawi in areas of trade, infrastructure and vocational training,” said Liu.

He further told the media that cultural exchange program would be another focus of his tenure in Malawi and was looking forward to travelling across the country to learn more about Malawi and make friends.

Malawi established diplomatic relations with China in 2008 after ditching Taiwan and since then the Chinese government has poured in billions of kwacha in infrastructure development in form of loans and grants.

The New Parliament building in Lilongwe, Chitipa-Karonga road, Malawi University of Science and Technology and Bingu International Conference Centre are some of the major infrastructures resulting from the diplomatic relations with China.

Liu has replaced Shi Ting Wang who completed his tenure of office around May, 2018.

