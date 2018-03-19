APM Welcomes Felix Jumbe, Uladi Coming Soon

Salima Central member of Parliament (MP) Felix Jumbe who was expelled from Malawi Congress Party(MCP) has now officially joined the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Jumbe was welcomed into the DPP at a function in Salima soon after President Peter Mutharika had unveiled a foundation stone for the China Africa Textile Company.

The parliamentarian said he was happy to work with the governing party after long time of fighting his own political party which later expelled him.

Jumbe commended Government for the factory saying it will help to create jobs.

“Am told the factory will create 1,500 jobs this is just good and will increase cotton value,” Said Jumbe.

Jumbe said the factory will require 100Metric tonnes per annum a development which will solve the marketing problems of cotton.

“Let’s join hands to produce more cotton however, we need special program to increase cotton production

We have Mtalimanja rice factory“Which requires 200Metric tonnes per day We also have sugar company and today we have Cotton factory , this is just good for the nation,” said Jumbe.

Notable face during the same rally, was former People’s Party President Uladi Mussa who is famously known as Change Golo who is set to jo the blue camp soon, according to DPP’s secretary general Jeff Wa Jeff.

