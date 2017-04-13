APM Warns Foreigners Abusing Malawian Workers: I Will Deport You…My People Should Be Treated With Dignity And Respect

President Peter Mutharika has fired warning shots to foreigners abusing Malawian workers that his government will not hesitate to deport such employers and to never allow them back in Malawi.

The President was speaking at Kamuzu Palace when he met in audience members of the Malawi Congress of Trade Unions-MCTU.

The Malawi leader said he is aware that some Malawians who are working at institutions owned by foreigners are working under very hostile conditions and that his government is investigating several other cases.

“I know the challenges that some workers are facing at foreign-owned business and workplaces. I have followed the case of the other employer who called a Malawian worker ‘monkey.’ That should not be condoned n this country,’’ he disclosed.

The President said anyone found to be violating the rights of employees on the basis of their being Malawians, will be deported and never allow back.

“Malawians should be treated with dignity and respect. Any employer found abusing their employees will be sent packing forthwith and shall never be allowed back in the country.’’

“The Ministry of labour is currently investigating several other cases where I heard workers in the hospitality industry are not being treated fairly,” he added.

Prof Mutharika said his administration will not hesitate to deal with employers who are abusing their workers in any industry as such malpractices undermine the dignity of citizens.

The President also commended the work that MCTU is doing in ensuring good working relations between employers and their employees.

He therefore encouraged the MCTU, and all unions, to continue working with the government of the day through the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development for the betterment of all workers in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...