APM WALKING THE TALK AS CONSTRUCTION OF BWANJE DAM FINISHES

Bwanje Dam: Biggest in Sadc

As one way of making Malawi a predominantly producing and exporting country President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika launched the construction work of Bwanje Dam in Dedza which will be the biggest dam in the SADC region and is expected to store sufficient water for Irrigation purposes in both rainy and dry season.

A recent visit to the site has reviewed that the construction work ended in October this year and currently officials are haversting water ready for massive Irrigation purposes in two weeks time.

During the launch of the transformative project President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika said the construction of the dam is part of his great vision of making Malawi a predominantly producing and exporting country.

President Mutharika delivering his promises

On this point Professor Mutharika added that the construction of the dam is also part of the green belt initiative that will see farmers growing crops the whole year without depending on rain

The dam is 40 metres high and approximately 150metres long with a storage capacity of 5.6m cubic litres.

