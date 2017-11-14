APM Vows To Renovate Moyale Barracks…To Start Constructing MDF Houses In January

President Peter Mutharika has reaffirmed his government’s commitment towards improving the welfare of soldiers in the country with a promise to start constructing decent houses for all four law enforcement agencies in the country in January.

Mutharika revived his manifesto promise in Mzuzu on Monday when he toured Moyale Barracks to familiarize himself with the institution as the Commander-in-chief and Minister of Defense.

He said it was now time to construct decent houses for officers at Malawi Defense Force (MDF), Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prison Service and the Immigration Department.

“I have seen the houses that our soldiers are living in. They are in bad shape and insufficient. But I am here to tell you, that the housing project for our men and women in the security services, which I announced in our manifesto, is about to start.

“In fact, we will launch this project this coming January. So, you will soon have modern houses here at Moyale and in all the other MDF premises, Police, Prisons and Immigration,” he assured.

He added that government was also planning to upgrade Chilumba Barracks Clinic to ease health challenges people at the base and surrounding communities encounter.

In his remarks, MDF Commander, General Griffin Supuni Phiri commended government for its continuous support and pledged to maintain the good standard of work that the force is known for.

He further thanked government for the rehabilitation works on access roads within Moyale Barracks which he said were impassable due to heavy rains.

During the tour, the President together with the First Lady donated K5million to Moyale women welfare grouping to help in their social work.

“I understand the spouses of our soldiers have a social welfare organisation. The First Lady and I are donating K5million to the welfare fund,” he said.

From Moyale Barracks, the first couple visited victims of the Mapanjira military disaster to check on their recovery progress at the Mzuzu Central Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“I am pleased and relieved to see them show huge signs of recovery and I continue to wish them that they get even much better,” Mutharika told journalists after visiting the patients.

On Saturday, one more person died at the hospital bringing the death toll to 23.

