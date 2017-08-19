APM Vows To Renovate Cobbe-Barracks, As Brand-New MDF Vehicles Coming To Malawi Nextweek

22 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has said motor vehicles which government has bought for Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will start arriving in the country in two weeks’ time.

Mutharika made the remarks when he toured Cobbe Barracks in the old capital city of Zomba.

According to the president, the men in uniform play a pivotal role in safeguarding the country hence they have to have perfect means of transport.

He said shortage of motor vehicles derails the performance of the soldiers which is bad for the country.

President Peter Mutharika is being briefed by Army Commander General Griffin Spoon Phiri about Junior staff hostels at Kobe Barracks in Zomba.(C)Govati Nyirenda (1)

Speaking at the same function, MDF Commander General Griffin Supuni Phiri asked Mutharika to construct new houses for the soldiers.

Phiri said the soldiers are using old houses which are in bad condition.

He further hailed Malawi Defence Force soldiers for being disciplined. The army general said Malawian soldiers are also hailed in countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo and Ivory Coast where they go for peacekeeping mission.

Among other dignitaries who accompanied Mutharika include Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, the country’s Veep Saulos Chilima and Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara.

22 Responses to "APM Vows To Renovate Cobbe-Barracks, As Brand-New MDF Vehicles Coming To Malawi Nextweek"

  1. Wezzie Chipeta Nkhoswe   August 20, 2017 at 3:29 am

    Mungonena za friendly war apa muzathawira kuti inu tisiyeni tikhale mwa mtendere ife

    Reply
  2. Samuel Vingula   August 20, 2017 at 4:15 am

    Zantchito a Peter koma nyumba mmm anthu amabanja kupanika Zoona alongo ndi achimwene kumagona Malo amodzi. Aganizileni anthu ogwila ntchito yotamandika.

    Reply
  3. Futurewise Kanjangah   August 20, 2017 at 4:25 am

    Mukutionesa zida za ku North Korea

    Reply
  4. Chimwemwe Nyemba Kaponda   August 20, 2017 at 6:20 am

    What’s the cost for the vehicles? What company supplied them?

    Reply
  5. Brave Mnyembe Mnyenyembe   August 20, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Kkkkk thats wonderful, a player should not depend on boot!

    Reply
