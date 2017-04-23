APM Vows To Continue Appointing More Women In Top Positions

The First Couple Joins The Dance Floor During The Event

President Prof. Peter Mutharika has pledged never to leave out women in his government’s development agendas.

He said he recognized the role women play in developing the country.

The Malawi leader made the remarks Saturday in Lilongwe at Kamuzu Palace during the Women Cultural Day Luncheon that the First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika hosted for spouses of men in uniform as well as women from the state house.

Mutharika said his government for the past years has strived to see women heading important positions in society.

Proffesro Mutharika, Dr. Mutharika Taking On The Dance Floor During The Event

He pointed out, “Some of you might have read in the media that Malawi ranks position three out of 55 countries in terms of women empowerment, just to give you an example, Malawi has sent four female ambassadors in different countries namely; Kenya, Zimbabwe, Egypt and South Africa.”

Mutharika explained that, “Additionally, out of 11 Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioners that I recently appointed included four women, even at the Malawi Police Service, we have four female Regional Commissioners; the Solicitor General is also a woman. In my cabinet, I have three female cabinet Ministers. By Friday next week I will be releasing names of a National Planning Commission and some of its members are female as well.”

The President encouraged the wives of the men in uniform to take care of their husbands as the country cannot run without their services.

“I would like to thank you all for honouring our invitation by coming at Kamuzu Palace, as wives of men in uniform, which include police service, Malawi Defence Force, Immigration department and Malawi Prison Services, you have an important role to take good care of your spouse’s as well as your children,” Mutharika remarked, adding that security forces are important to this country as it cannot run without their services.

President Mutharika donated K 8 million to the spouses of the men in uniform in which each section will receive K 2 million.

Apart from the donation, Mutharika said his government will construct 10,000 houses for these men in uniform across the country.

First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika hosted women to a luncheon where among other things the women show cased different types of traditional dances. (By Mary Makhiringa, Lilongwe, April 23, Mana)

