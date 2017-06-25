APM Urges Religious Leaders To Promote Peaceful Co-existence…”Don’t Plant The Spirit Of Hatred”

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on religious leaders of different sects to promote the spirit of peaceful coexistence among their followers in order for the country to realise meaningful and sustainable development.

Mutharika made the call on Saturday at Iba Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Jalasi in Mangochi during the Priesthood Silver Jubilee celebration of Blantyre Archdiocese Bishop Thomas Msusa.

The Malawi Leader emphasized that order, peace and unity were important ingredients which would contribute to the advancement of socio – economic development in the country required to promote the co-existence of members of different religions.

“Whether you are a Catholic, a Hindu, a Muslim or a Pentecostal, you need to strive at promoting love, peace and harmony which can take the country to prosperity,” Mutharika added.

He observed that order brings peace and unity, noting that the life of Archbishop Thomas Msusa is a symbol of love and orderliness in times of hopelessness.

“The life of Bishop Msusa should challenge all of us to love God and attempt to bring peace and unity among our friends so that we continue to live in harmony,” Mutharika said adding that the life of Bishop Msusa illuminates God’s salvation to those who need it most.

Moreover, the president said Malawians should embrace the three development pillars of patriotism, integrity and hard work because the country’s destiny lies in the hands of Malawians who are productive.

Mutharika appealed to the clergy to pray for the country’s leadership to fulfill its development agenda pointing out that government is taking the necessary steps to bring development through various initiatives.

He said the country’s economy is currently on the right track and that government would continue to devise ways through which the economy would remain sound to effectively improve people’s living standards.

On this note, Mutharika said government was saddened by the recent spate of road accidents which continue to claim a lot of productive lives across the country.

“I have instituted a joint committee of the transport and police sectors to establish and find solutions to the rising cases of road accidents, most of which, I believe are a result of over speeding and drunk driving,” he lamented.

In his remarks, Bishop Msusa said it was necessary to thank God all the time for his mercifulness.

Moreover, Msusa, commended government for intervening in issues surrounding the education sector, citing the recent payment of teachers’ leave grants and the opening of Chancellor College.

Msusa also hailed government for promoting freedom of worship, calling on religious leaders to dwell much on preaching the word of God instead of wasting time castigating other churches.

He, therefore, appealed to traditional leaders to promote unity among their subjects to enable development to take shape in their respective areas.

Speaking earlier, Bishop of Mangochi Diocese, Montfort Stima, thanked President Mutharika for gracing the occasion saying it has consolidated the work of the church not only in preaching the word of God but also in ensuring that people live in co – existence.

“Your presence among us has helped to preach the word of God more effectively that although we belong to different religions but we remain united because we were all created by the same God,” he said.

Stima assured that the Catholic Church would continue to work towards complementing government in different social aspects of health, education and agriculture by embracing the body and soul together without regard of one’s religion.

However, Stima expressed concern that Mangochi Diocese continues to face challenges of high school drop outs due to early marriages, fishing activities and the desire to travel to South Africa, calling on government to effect stringent policies which force children to remain in school. (By Arnold Namanja, Mana)

