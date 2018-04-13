APM Travels For The 1st Time In Nine Months, Off To Commonwealth

President Peter Mutharika left the country today for England, UK where he has gone to attend a summit of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The leaders are expected to reaffirm the Commonwealth common values; to discuss about current global challenges and agree on how the future of the commonwealth is going to look like for the citizens, especially for young people.

The Commonwealth comprise of 53 member states, mostly former colonies of the British Empire. They work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

President Peter Mutharika is also expected to visit and fulfil a number of official duties in Scotland as well.

