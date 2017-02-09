APM To Visit Floods Victims In Salima On Monday

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has learnt with sadness that about almost 1,131 people have been affected by floods in the area of Traditional Authority Pemba in Salima district.

The President is assuring those affected of government swift support to ease their suffering. President Prof. Arthur Mutharika will personally visit the victims on Monday, 13th February, 2017 at 11 O’clock in the morning.

Meanwhile the President has directed the Vice President Right Honorable Dr. Saulos Chilima to visit the site of the floods and assess the situation for government action.

