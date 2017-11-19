APM To Preside Over Groundbreaking Ceremony Of $100million Lilongwe Grand Business Park Project On Wednesday

State President His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for The Lilongwe Grand Business Park Project.

According to Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), the project is one of the outcomes of the first ever Malawi Investment Forum which the Government of Malawi Hosted in 2015 and it is located in Area 46 along the by-pass road.

Public Relations Manager for MITC, Deliby Chimbalu says the project comprises 20 hectares of integrated mall and hotel development and it is being promoted by China Lilongwe Grand Holding Corporation Limited Company which was registered in Malawi in August 2015.

‘We are pleased to inform the public that all the processes regarding implementation of the Lilongwe Grand Business Park project have been finalized and a ground breaking ceremony for the same has been arranged on the 22nd of November this year’, Explains Chimbalu.

Chimbalu explains that the business park will comprise a shopping mall, high class office buildings, villas with supporting facilities such as a five star hotel and Conference center. The park is aimed at providing business facilities under one roof.

“The project has been designed in a way that people dealing in commercial activities will find basically everything under one roof. Talk of building materials, decoration materials, furniture, clothing boutiques, cars and auto-parts sales, electrical appliances, banking facilities and on top of that the business park will have wide internet coverage,’ explains Chimbalu.

The whole investment is estimated to cost USD100 million; and will be completed within five years, but in three phases. It is also estimated that this investment will directly create 1500 jobs and 2000 indirect jobs for the local people here in Malawi.

Meanwhile, MITC says it is continuing to follow up on other deals that were made in the MIF 2015 and MIF 2016 as preparations for the third Investment Forum in June 2018 are underway.

