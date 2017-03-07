APM To Preside Over Ground Breaking Ceremony Of Cancer Centre At Kamuzu Central Hospital…US$13.5 million Already Set Aside

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Wednesday March 8, 2017 preside over the

construction of the Cancer Centre at the Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

According to State House Press Secretary, the ceremony shall start at 10:00 hrs.

According to the Minister of Health Peter Kumpalume, money amounting to US$13.5 million has been set aside for the centre while land has also been found.

“We want to inform the nation that government is going to construct a Cancer Centre in the country and by the end of this month the construction will start,” said Kumpalume.

Kumpalume said government is going to fulfil what it promised on the Cancer Centre as the number of people in need of chemotherapy is increasing.

When completed, the centre will make it possible for Malawians to get cancer treatment within the country, cutting costs government incurs when it sends some patients outside the country for treatment.

Statistics show that 1,600 women and girls in the country die of cervical cancer with 2,300 new cases yearly whilst breast cancer remains unknown to many women due to lack of awareness.

Many cancer patients die without getting proper treatment while a few get the opportunity of being treated outside the country.

Like this: Like Loading...