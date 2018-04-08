APM To Open Tobacco Market Tomorrow

Connect on Linked in

President Professor Peter Mutharika will on Monday open auction floors at Kanengo in Lilongwe marking the beginning of this year’s tobacco sales.

A statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet signed by Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara says the function start at 10 am.

Mutharika will inspect already auctioned tobacco before witnessing the actual auctioning the other tobacco.

He will then depart Auxtion Holding Limited for official inauguration of new Tobacco Control Commission head office building before going to address a rally at AHL ground.

Like this: Like Loading...