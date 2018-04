President Peter Mutharika will open the 2018/2019 budget meeting of Parliament on May 4 this year at 10 am in Lilongwe.

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya said in a press statement dated April 6 2018 that all cabinet ministers and deputies and Members of Parliament are expected to attend.

“The meeting will be the 3rd Meeting in the 47th Session of Parliament will run up to Friday, 29th June, 2018,” reads the statement signed by Msowoya.

