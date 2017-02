Connect on Linked in

His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Friday, February 10 2017 preside over the ground-breaking ceremony of expansion works of the Kamuzu International Airport-KIA in Lumbadzi, Lilongwe.

According to the President Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani, the President is expected to arrive at KIA at 10 o’clock in the morning.

