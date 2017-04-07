APM To Attend The Memorial Service For The Late President Prof. Bingu Wa Mutharika

By on 7 Comments

 

Continue Resting In Peace

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Saturday 8th April, 2017 attend the memorial service for His Excellency the late President  Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika, Malawi’s third President and founding president  of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The ceremony shall be held at Ndata in Thyolo District from 10:00 Hrs, according to a press statement signed by State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani.

 

APM To Attend The Memorial Service For The Late President Prof. Bingu Wa Mutharika added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

7 Responses to "APM To Attend The Memorial Service For The Late President Prof. Bingu Wa Mutharika"

← Older Comments
  1. Dorothy Nkhoma   April 7, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    loved u & continue resting .

    Reply
  2. Abdul Rahim WA Ukasha   April 7, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    my his soul R I P late bingu wa muthalika

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply