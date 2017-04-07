APM To Attend The Memorial Service For The Late President Prof. Bingu Wa Mutharika

Connect on Linked in

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Saturday 8th April, 2017 attend the memorial service for His Excellency the late President Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika, Malawi’s third President and founding president of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The ceremony shall be held at Ndata in Thyolo District from 10:00 Hrs, according to a press statement signed by State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani.

