Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Saturday November, 4, 2017 attend the official opening of 2017 Ijtimah for Muslim Men at Mama Khadij Orphanage Centre, Biwi Triangle, in Lilongwe.

President Mutharika is expected to arrive at the venue at exactly 10am in the morning, according to a Press Statement from the Office of President and Cabinet.

