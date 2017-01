Connect on Linked in

H.E PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA TO ATTEND JOHN CHILEMBWE MEMORIAL PRAYERS

State House is informing the general public that His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Sunday, January 15, 2017 attend the John Chilembwe Commemoration Prayers at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu District.

The prayers are expected to start at 10 o’clock in the morning.

Mgeme Kalilani

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY AND SPOKESPERSON

Like this: Like Loading...