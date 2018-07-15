APM Thrills Mzimba, Assures Of More Modern Roads In Northern Region

President Peter Mutharika says his government will construct more tarmac roads in Mzimba to open up the biggest district to other parts of the country.

Mutharika was speaking Saturday at Mpherembe Community Day Secondary School ground during a public rally.

“Mzimba District is vast and a lot of areas are located far apart; therefore, to connect them, there is need to construct more tarmac roads.

“To this effect, my government has plans to construct the Kafukule road which will be an extension from Jenda-Edingeni road whose construction is already underway,” he said.

The President was responding to a request by Paramount Chief M’mbelwa for the government to consider constructing the Kafukule road.

“The Jenda-Edingeni road is very critical to the social economic development of many areas in the district.

“I need to also state here that I have plans to even extend this road so that it goes all the way to Kafukule and then link with the Nyika-Nthalire road to Chitipa,” he said.

Mutharika further said soon his government will be constructing Manolo Bridge on South Rukuru River in the district which, he said, is critical as it links Mzimba north and south, administratively.

In his speech, Paramount Chief M’mbelwa said the Kafukule road is a busy one as many motorists use it though it is in bad state.

“When this road is upgraded to tarmac, it will ease the challenges road users are currently facing,” he said.

M’mbelwa also said Manolo Bridge should be treated as a priority saying its construction will be a breakthrough for Mzimba District.

“I talked to the Minister of Transport and Public Works and assured me of resumption of construction works.

“But I want to ask you again to ensure that you emphasise to the minister so that this bridge is done,” he said.

Mutharika is in the northern region since last week fulfilling a number of government engagements.

