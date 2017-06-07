APM Stuns EU Delegates With Powerful Speech (Read Full Statement Here)

ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI AT EUROPEAN DEVELOPMENT DAYS

ON 7TH JUNE 2017, BRUSSELS

Your Excellences, Ladies and Gentlemen

Every time we gather on the European soil to think about development, there are realities we should never miss. For the last 150 years, Africa has always been viewed from a negative point of view.

Our reality is that Africa is not a poor continent. What we need is a skilled labour force to turn our assets into capital. Although its people are mostly poor, Africa has a lot of resources. Sadly however, part of African poverty is created by global structural imbalances.

Today, I want to address the question of investing in the human capital. I want to address the situation of the Youth in Africa and the rest of the developing world. The case of Africa is very telling. It is important for us to invest in the human capital because much of the African situation results from lack of certain skills and the way we think.

The Sub-Saharan Africa where I come from receives about 134 billion dollars each year in loans and development aid. But that 192 billion dollars is taken out from the region back to our well-wishers through tax evasion, climate change mitigation, and the flight of profits. This is unacceptable.

The problem is not that aid is a bad thing. We are not out to demonise financial aid. We know that the Europe we see and admire today is also a consequence of financial aid, delivered under the Marshall Plan. So, it means we can have better aid, which would support our trade and sustainable development. And we thank European Institutions for providing more than 32 percent of all official aid to Africa, with Malawi getting about 2 percent of the European support.

Today, our vast world has shrunk into a small global community. This means the world will continue to share fortunes and challenges because the global human ecosystem is more integrated under globalization more than ever.

Yes, the challenges facing Africa are bound to haunt Europe sooner than ever. The fortunes of Africa are bound to benefit European people and vice versa.

Poverty and unemployment in Africa become a migration problem in Europe. This is a problem nearly every European leader has to contend with.

While you worry about migration, Africa is worried about Youth Unemployment. And here is the correlation. Age is one of the factors that influence migration. Except where there is conflict, it is the Youth who are often driven by the desire to find a better place for themselves in the world.

Thus, both African and European leaders hold the responsibility to create conditions for economic growth and development in Africa and the world. An economically strong Africa stands to benefit both African and European people.

In the case of Malawi, we have now set the stage for the country to grow. But we need the kind of economic growth in which everyone grows, particularly youth and women. Investing in women and youth is necessary for inclusive development.

As a country, we are ensuring that our vulnerable people, Youth and Women are part of the development agenda. We have enacted and enforced various legislations to safeguard against issues that affect most women and children. These legislations are to safeguard property rights and equality, curbing human trafficking, prevention of domestic violence and prevention of early marriages. I can now say – we have a progressive legislative framework for protecting and empowering women. We have intensified programmes such as Women Social and Economic Empowerment, Increasing Access and Quality of Education for Girls, and Social Cash Transfer Programme.

Above all, we have taken proactive measures to include women in strategic decision-making position. Positions such as Clerk of Parliament, Solicitor General and Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission are held by women. In fact, more than half of this Commission is constituted by women. For the first time in the history of Malawi, in our 2019 elections we will have at least one constituency in each of the 28 districts dedicated to the election of women only Members of Parliament.

Just like women, we also need to invest in the Youth as a human capital. As a father, a leader, and a Champion for the Youth, I am naturally concerned with the plight of the youth in the developing world. Africa and Asia have the youngest populations. In Africa, about sixty percent of the population is the Youth under the age of 35. This number is forecast to grow to alarming proportions by 2030. Given the problem of migration, Europe is bound to share the consequences of this challenge.

Therefore, we need to focus on investing in the Youth as a human capital. We need skills that enable them to become productive members of their societies. This means we also need a paradigm shift in the education systems in most parts of the developing world. We can no longer educate the Youth with a mindset to be employed by someone.

Let me share with you a story I have told Malawians before. This is a story about three people. Their names were Everyone, Someone and Noone.

Everyone wanted Someone to employ them;

Everyone forgot that there is Noone called Someone;

In the end, Noone employed Everyone.

To avoid the scenario in this story, we have as a country engaged in a comprehensive skills development programme. We are building community technical colleges across the country in order to equip the Youth with employable and employing skills. This is also one way of creating a skilled labour force that must support the investors who are flocking to Malawi. This is what I would want to see in Africa and the rest of the developing world.

Unless we deal with the unemployment problem of the Youth, some problems of the developing world will continue to haunt Europe. This task is our mutual responsibility.

I thank you for your attention.

