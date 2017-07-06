APM Speech At Malawi’s 53rd Independence Day Celebrations

ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI AT MALAWI 53rd INDEPENDENCE DAY 6th JULY 2017, BICC, LILONGWE



I want to begin by offering my condolence to the families affected by the tragedy and death of our brothers and sisters at the Stadium this morning. As a nation, we are with you in mourning.

I will be visiting the morgue as well as those recovering in the hospital after this event. And Government will help with all the funeral expenses following this tragic event.

But I want to remind the nation that God is always with us in sad and happy times. He has always been with us.

As we commemorate the birth of our republic, it is good for us to meet in the spirit of thanksgiving. We thank God for keeping Malawi in peace for all the years. And we thank God that He has given us everything that we need to prosper as a nation.

We thank God that He has given us a good year. After two years of destructive rains, drought, hunger and suffering, God has given us a year of good harvest. And we know – that God does not forget us in our trials.

A story is told in The Holy Bible when the people of Egypt began with seven years of harvest, followed by seven years hunger. And God used the years of harvest to prepare Egyptians for the years of hunger.

For us in Malawi, God has reversed that Biblical situation. We began with years of hunger and suffering. And we will finish with years of plenty and prosperity. After enduring the hard times, we are prepared for better times.

My Government began in the worst of times. We began with a Cashgate destroyed economy, a badly hurt economy struggling under the heavy burden of debts. This was worsened by national disasters of floods, drought, crop failure and hunger. Everyone lost confidence in the economy and many lost heart.

We set out with sound economic recovery policies and Providence walked on our side. The Bible tells us. When we set our human plans, it is God who makes us accomplish them. We have a reason to thank Him.

The economy is now set to grow again. Inflation is falling towards a single digit. The interest rates are falling. With low interest rates, the farmer, the teacher, and the business person on the street should be able to walk into the bank, borrow money and repay that loan. Above all, we have more plans to revive and boost the economy.

We have made a historical economic revival since Independence. The economy is recovering also because we are enforcing fiscal discipline and we are controlling expenditure. We will continue fighting corruption because I want fair distribution of the gains of our economic growth.

But let us not politicise the fight against corruption. The fight against corruption is our collective responsibility. We need to stop finger pointing.

We will continue taking development to every community and every Malawian. I want us to make our Independence meaningful to every Malawian. Political independence should mean economic independence and more development to the people. We need economic independence so that we move away from a situation where we are lectured to like children simply because we are dependent on others.

I want to see more trading centres lit bright under the rural electrification programme. Let piped water from the mountains and the lake reach more communities. Let vulnerable Malawians enjoy more decent houses under malata and cement subsidy. And let every Malawian enjoy the pride of having a National Identity Card. Let us change the life of every Malawian. And this is a point of no return!

We are set to see more community colleges, to create more jobs. More tarmac roads in our cities, towns and districts across the country! Let us say farewell to dusty roads in our cities. Farewell to blackouts. That is the progressive agenda of the Democratic Progressive Party.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

God has given Malawi everything that we need to prosper as a nation. But the choice to prosper is ours. This nation has come a long way.

Colonialists oppressed and exploited us. The United Democratic Front brought us democracy. The Democratic Progressive Party brings you development.

But we need to agree on a number of things as a nation. Let us forget our differences and remember to unite on the things that will build this nation. Let us remember that we are all Malawians and that Malawi is our only country.

Let us agree to unite. We are only one country. Whatever political party you come from, whatever region you come from – remember, our development agenda is for every Malawian. Let us all support the development agenda. On my part, I will continue distributing development to every part of this country.

Let us agree to set up systems that benefit every Malawian. When I say let everyone have a National Identity Card because we need a national identification system that makes us a well-organised society, let no one say IDs are there to rig an election. Let us be fair to the Malawians.

Let us agree to love our country. This is the country God gave us. And we can only be grateful by caring for the country God gave us. I know that we still have many who do not love this country. They care more about themselves than they care for our children and for our country. But – what shall anyone gain in loving himself and destroying his country?

Let us agree to be a people of high integrity. Let us always treat one another with umunthu. Let us be a nation of honest people. Let us love another.

Let us agree to be a nation of hardworking people. Our prosperity lies in our hardwork and dedication to duty. Remember – God has given us everything we need to develop. The rest is our duty. Our destiny depends on our mindset and hardwork.

Together, let us take Malawi forward!

Thank you!

God bless you!

And God bless our country!

