APM Speaks On ATI Law: There is alot of work to be done before implementation

President Peter Mutharika says there is a lot of work to be done before implementation of the Access to Information-ATI law which he recently assented to.

Among others, the President said there is need to amend the Malawi Human Rights Commission-MHRC so that it gives powers to the commission to be able to implement the new law.

The ATI has been at the centre of controversy as media practitioners in the country said it would help ease acquire information for public consumption.

President Mutharika assented to the Bill on 10th February 2017, 17 days after he received it from Parliament.

Speaking in an exclusive interview to the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation-MBC Mutharika said powers to implement the law has been given to the MHRC although its establishing act does not empower it to do so.

“There is going to be some work that need to be done on the new law. We’ll need to amend the law that governs the MHRC because the current act does not empower it to administer the ATI,” he said.

According to Mutharika, the ATI is not only for journalists.

“All Malawians can use the ATI so long as the information they are looking for is for public good. The danger though is that others may want to get personal information that does not serve the public good. We’ll need to know the difference between public and personal information,’ he added.

Mutharika also said information holders would need to be civic educated on how to comply with requests for information.

During the 2007 Constitutional Review process, Mutharika presented a paper on the need for the enactment of the Access to Information to allow the media and the populace access public information for nation interest.

