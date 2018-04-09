APM, SKC Shame The Devil At Lilongwe Auction Floors

His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) and Vice President Saulosi Klaus Chilima (SKC) were majestically together in a mark of unity and shaming the devil in process on Monday during the opening of tobacco market at Lilongwe Auctions Floors downplaying fears the relationship of the two will be sour following remarks by former First Lady Callista Mutharika bashing the head of state and luring Chilima to contest in the 2019 as presidential candidate for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Here are some of the sweet pictures captured during the event:

