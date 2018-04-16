APM Safely Arrives In London For Commonwealth

Connect on Linked in

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Madam Prof. Gertrude Mutharika have arrived in London for the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting..

On arrival at Heathrow Airport, President Mutharika was met by Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hon. Emmanuel Fabiano, Malawi’s Ambassodor to the United Kingdom; Kena Mponda and officials from Her Majesty’s Government.

Later, President Mutharika was taken to his residence at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel.

Ambassador Dr. Mbuya Issac Munlo, PS for Foreign Affairs and Mrs. Quent Kalichero, Deputy head of Mission at the Malawi Embassy welcomed the first couple.

