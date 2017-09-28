APM Returns Home Monday After Fruitful UN Trip

President Mutharika presents a gift to Moroccan Minister after a meeting

After delivering his powerful speech at  the 72nd session of United General Assembly and having met world leaders, investors and other African officials in New York  on behalf of the Malawi government, President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika returns home Monday, October 2, 2017.

The Plane carrying  President Mutharika is expected to arrive in at Kamuzu International Airport at 12:30 pm.

Mutharika left the country via Kamuzu International Airport on 15 September where he was attending  the UN  session  under the theme “Focusing on people: striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet”.

Before living, Mutharika said this year’s theme was  in direct complement of what government of Malawi is doing to make sure all Malawians live in peace.

He told journalists: “It is always my wish to see peace and tranquility continue to prevail in Malawi so that the different kinds of people in the country should be able to live in harmony.

“This is why government recently adopted the National Peace Policy which will be launched soon. We will take this as an advantage to engage and learn from other countries as well,” said Mutharika.

