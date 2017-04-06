APM Relives His Past As He Visits His Old Primary School And Interacts With Pupils

It must have been nostalgic for President Peter Mutharika!

DESTINATION: Mulanje Mission

TASK: To launch MAREP 8

DAY & YEAR: Wednesday April 5 2017.

On the way to this assignment, President Mutharika remembered he was once a child. And that he lived part of that childhood as a pupil at Chingoli Primary School along the route at Mkando Trading Centre, right after the Thuchila River Bridge.

And so the convoy came to a halt here at the school so that its former pupil could savour his past. Here the president went around, inspecting some of the school blocks that are being constructed following his instruction.

At the end of the tour, he addressed pupils and teachers. It was essentially homecoming for the President as apart from Chingoli, Professor Mutharika also did part of his primary school education at Mulanje Mission where the MAREP launch function took place.

As the convoy drove away from Chingoli one can only imagine what was going on in the minds of the pupils. But one thing is clear: they will live to remember the day and tell the story when they met and had a handshake with a President. For the teachers, they had found a reference point why the pupils needed to work hard.

