APM Registers In Home Village

President Professor Peter Mutharika on Thursday spared his time to queue with his home mates for registration at Goliati primary school in Thyolo for the 2019 tripartite elections.

Mutharika who urged people to register for the elections, was welcomed by senior chiefs, led by Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

The president said he was happy to have come to his home area and join his home mates for the registration.

“Am happy to be here to register at home. You know I grew up and went to school here. I am encouraging you to register in large numbers,” he said.

From Goliati, the president proceeded to Chisoka Primary School where he supervised the new school block project.

At chisoka the president spoke to people who had gathered to welcome him and urged them to vote for him in the 2019 elections so that development projects continue in the country.

“You know am doing my best to develop this area. There are a lot of developments that I have brought like Milonga Technical College, School blocks at Chisoka primary school and tarmac road from Goliati to Mangunda.” said Mutharika.

From Thyolo, the president proceeded to Chiradzulu distict where he launched the Ida Chilembwe Technical College.

