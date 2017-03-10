APM Receives Reforms Exit/Implementation Report, As Four Ministers Sign Performance Contracts

STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY PROFESSOR ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI AT THE HANDOVER OF REFORMS EXIT/IMPLEMENTATION REPORT TO OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET

10th March 2017, AT KAMUZU PALACE, LILONGWE

I am this afternoon very delighted to receive a report of the Public Service Reforms Commission. At the same time, I am also pleased to preside over the ceremony of the Reforms Organization Performance Agreements. This signing ceremony symbolizes that the reforms programme continues beyond the retirement of the Commission.

Let me commendthe Commission for the good work and the team spirit that you displayed. Throughout the period of your work, you sent to me progress reports on what has been achieved against the approved reforms. Whenever in doubt, you consulted and sought my guidance for direction.

As the Vice President has said, I want to emphasize that the report being presented today is for the conclusion of the work of the commission only. The end of the Commission is NOT the end of the reforms agenda. This is just a transition of an oversight management from the Commission to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC). This transition was pre-planned. We had our timeframes. Let us remember that a Commission is by its nature temporary. This is the normal tradition in every country that Commissions pass their work to the Executive for implementation.

We established a unit for reforms in the OPC which will be led by a very able leader, Ms. Seodi White.

As the Reforms Agenda moves to OPC, I expect sustained performance. I have changed Chief Secretary as the leaderof the public service, and you should not expect business as usual. I also appointed Ms. Seodi White as Chief Director of the Public Sector Reforms at OPC. Our goal is to ensure smooth continuation of the reforms agenda from the Commission to OPC.

With a special vote of thanks, I am grateful to you Mr. Vice President for steering the ship this far. I knew you would do a good job, and you did!

Our urgent task ahead is implementation.And I urge you all that we must have a sense of urgency to get things done! We must remain focused even when besieged with detractors. Let us focus on delivering to the people.

Let us unlock the huge potential for our social economic growth by implementing our reforms. Let us engage in a new culture of doing things, and do things on time. Let us drive this country with robust fiscal policies that ease our way of doing business.

Therefore, let me strongly urge OPC to sustain the momentum of implementation.

I want to see the continuation of quarterly reporting. And report to me anyone frustrating the reforms or any Government program in order to slow us down. Any public officer sabotaging reforms or development is an enemy of the country. Anyone sabotaging development is will not be part of the civil service. They will be fired.

I know that there are many public servants who have accepted the reforms. We are already seeing improved revenue and innovation in a number of parastatals.

We are now seeing greater efficiency in various institutions like in the water boards. We can see change in some ministries like the Ministry of Education. And we will not allow anyone to derail us or slow us down!

There are negative-minded and pessimistic critics who said reforming the public sector is impossible. But we have shamed them with our optimism, resilience, and belligerence.

Transforming a country is a process, and that process is happening now. In the last two years, we have set new foundations of development that we failed to do in fifty years.We have set new foundations in the energy sector. We have set the stage for mining. We have set foundations for empowering the youth and industrializing this country through community colleges. We are bringing in investors and creating new jobs. We have set the stage for economic transformation.

And we must drive forward this process with all our energy and wisdom for the sake of our country and our children.

To our public servants, let me add this! The progress of this country hangs on your efficiency, you honesty, your dedication and hardwork. You are a special people to your country. You are the doers and implementers of our vision and policies. You are the people to make these reforms happen! And let us make progress happen!

Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen;

Let me now turn the Organizational Performance agreements that have been signed.

As I said, the fact that we are signing new agreements re-affirmsour continued commitment for the Reforms Agenda. I want us to stay on course of a Public Service that is professional, effective and efficient.

I am indeed pleased to see the signing of Performance Contracts for six ministries. We have kept the promise of modernizing of the public service. We have kept the assurance of demanding performance.

As a democrat myself, I am pleased that Cabinet Ministers have committed to be responsible and accountable to you the people of Malawi by implementing what they promise through these contracts. We are a Government that runs a development-oriented open democracy.

We have committed a vision of sustainable productivity and water for all. We have pledged continuous improvement in agricultural productivity, development and management of land and water resources.

We have promised strategic professionalism and modernization of our Defence Force. We have committed a Defence Force that provides strategic promotion of political and diplomatic initiatives.

We have seen commitment for reformed police and prisons. We have seen a committed pledge for professionalism and ethics in our security services.

Today, we have made a solemn pledge to promote gender equality and equity, protection and promotion of the welfare of children, persons with disabilities and all Malawians, including persons with albinism.

Today, we have renewed commitment for protection and development of the labour force.

And we have seen commitment for improved public service delivery through appropriate information dissemination.

I know

the work ahead will be tough. But when it gets tough, we get tougher – that is my commitment! Indeed, I will be tough on you all because I demand better performance on behalf of the people. So, you better get tougher!

I am confident that my Cabinet Ministers will provide the necessary political leadership at every ministerial level. And with his experience in leading the Reforms Commission, I know the Vice President will be available to provide counsel. And rest assured, that I will always be there to provide guidance and direction.

Together, we can reform our public sector. Together we can change this country. We can make Malawi a better Malawi!

May God bless us all and Mother Malawi.

I thank you for your attention.

