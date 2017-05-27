APM Pleads For Patience From Maize Growers…Admarc Will Start Buying Maize Soon

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has advised farmers across the country to stop selling their maize harvests to private traders as the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) will soon start buying the commodity.

Mutharika made the call on Friday at Sanjika Place when he had an audience with religious leaders from the Southern Region of the country where faith leaders pleaded with government to act on the situation.

“We are aware of the situation and we ask for patience from the farmers as we are making arrangements for ADMARC to start buying the maize from them at the recommended price,” said Mutharika.

Blantyre Archdiocese Vicar General Father Boniface Tamani had raised concerns of religious leaders on the vending of this year’s harvest saying vendors were offering farmers very low prices.

“Vendors are buying a bag of maize at K2, 500 which is daylight robbery and pure theft. We as religious leaders want government to strategize and empower ADMARC to start buying maize from the farmers in good time,” said Tamani.

Still on the maize issue, Agape Life Church International Apostle Augustine Mgala called upon government to consider reducing the price of maize at ADMARC markets to match the prices of the local traders.

“Currently, local traders are selling the maize at as low as K8, 000 while ADMARC is at K12, 000. No one is willing to buy the maize at ADMARC. It is only wise for ADMARC reduce the price to match the local market,” said Mgala. (By Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre, May 27, Mana)

