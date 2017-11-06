APM Passes with Distinction in Economic Freedom, Investing in People, and Ruling Justly on USA’s MCC Scorecard

The latest performance scorecard released by the Millennium Challenge Corporation MCC has indicated that Malawi continues to make strides in achieving various development indicators including Control of Corruption and Democratic Rights.

A press release issued by the United States Embassy in Malawi says MCC scorecards are comprised of 20 indicators measuring policy performance in the areas of economic freedom, investing in people, ruling justly and are produced for all low and lower-middle income countries.

“The scorecards, including the Malawi scorecard, are available online at https://www.mcc.gov/who-we-fund/scorecards; the scorecards use indicators developed by independent, third-party sources, and provide an objective basis for comparison of the policy performance of all candidate countries,” reads the statement in part. Malawi has managed to pass half of the indicators.

The statement further says MCC Board of Directors uses scorecard performance as consideration for eligibility when selecting country partners for assistance programs.

According to the scorecard, Malawi has scored highly in Health Expenditures under Investing in People which is at 96 percent and Access to Credit under Economic Freedom which is also at 96 percent.

MCC and the Government of Malawi signed a $350.7 million compact in 2011 to revitalize the country’s power sector. This compact will end in September 2018.

The MCC compact, implemented by the Government of Malawi via the Millennium Challenge Account-MCA, is also designed to bolster the efficiency and sustainability of hydropower generation, and prepare for future expansion by strengthening power sector institutions, regulation and governance.

Through collaborative implementation with project partners (the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi [ESCOM], the Electricity Generation Company [EGENCO], the Ministry of Natural Resource, Energy and Mining, and the Malawian Regulatory Energy Authority [MERA]) the compact aims to reduce poverty by modernizing Malawi’s power sector and improving the availability, reliability, and quality of the power supply.

“While Malawi’s MCC compact remains largely on track to complete all major works prior to compact completion in September 2018, the sustainability of MCC investments will require the continued commitment of the Government of Malawi and project partners to achieve power sector reform goals, including an electricity tariff and policy environment that allows the power institutions to cover the cost of producing electricity, expand and maintain the electricity grid, and encourages private sector investment in power generation,” adds the statement.

