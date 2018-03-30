APM Outlines Development Projects For Mangochi, MCP Used To Neglect This District

President Professor Peter Mutharika Thursday commissioned Mangochi One Stop Public Service Delivery Centre, also known as the Mlambe Centre and promised more development projects in the district.

Mutharika said time had come for the lakeshore district to be developed after being neglected for over three decades for political reasons during the Malawi Congress Party one party rule.

The Mlambe Centre brings together services of Malawi Posts Corporations (MPC), Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services, Department of Immigration and the Registrar General under one roof.

The President described the One Stop Centre as a good concept and that it would ease life of Malawians in Mangochi and Lilongwe where a similar structure has also been established.

“Traditionally, the Mlambe (Baobab) tree is a symbol of togetherness,” said Mutharika. “It is under the Mlambe tree where people gather to interact or sort out whatever differences they may have and in the same vein, the Mlambe Centre brings multiple services at one place to serve people better.”

The Malawi leader said the Mlambe Centre would improve efficiency of public service delivery and that people would not spend too time to access the services as was the case before.

Mutharika said from Mangochi, Blantyre and Mzimba would be the next to have the facility and that the reforms would spread to the rest of the districts in the country.

He, therefore, said apart from the Mlambe Centre, the water treatment plant and the community technical college he commissioned before, there were more projects that government would implement in the district.

“The Liwonde – Mangochi Road will be through by December and we will be constructing the Mangochi – Chilipa Road in phases until it connects to Balaka and Ntcheu,” Mutharika pledged.

“We are also going to construct the Mangochi – Makanjira Road and as I speak now, negotiations are under way with the Chinese Bank for us to get a concessional loan to fund the project,” he added.

On this note, President Mutharika said his government will have completed construction of a total of 510kms of tarmac roads by 2019, a development he said the one party government failed to achieve in three decades.

Earlier, Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central, Dr. Clement Chiwaya asked government to consider upgrading Mangochi to the status of a municipality, to which, the president said he would give feed back after consultations with cabinet.

Like this: Like Loading...