APM Orders MDF To Impound Vehicles Smuggling Out Maize And Tobacco

President Peter Mutharika has ordered the army to guard all strategic exist points of the country and impound any
vehicle found smuggling maize and tobacco or any prohibited commodities out of the country.
Maize and tobacco are the country’s strategic crops with maize being the staple grain while tobacco is major forex earner.
In a statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary and Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, Mutharika has alerted communities in the areas around the border posts in Chitipa, Songwe, Mwanza, Mchinji, Dedza,
Muloza and Chiponde not to be alarmed by the presence of soldiers in their areas.
The order is with immediate effect.
malawians are rich in gossip,and gerousy if this was said by what you call leader of opposition you could say well done,but its APM you talk shirt,you,re looserparty
Am not a Malawian but I support this move because us Africans are capable to do anything for the sake of daily bread. Government is trying to improve the economy of the nation by doing the right thing, bad citizens are also doing what they like most to do to dent the name of the leaders and the country at large. One the area of not allowing police to be in operational concerning smuggling of the two mentioned commodities, I suppose its a good move too, police man or woman cannot be trusted, if anything they hide in the name POLICE but their actual name is THIEF, MBAVA, WAKUBA, KAWALALA, TSOTSI. They don’t have a mind of serving the nation
Kikikikikikikikikikikikiki
MDF is not created for internal security but external security. Why our dear well educated professor is making childish decisions like that? Is it old age? He is sending soldiers to borders what if they go beyond borders to follow smugglers and being shot in foreign land? What will the president tell Malawians later? Internal security is for ministry of home affairs and not for ministry of foreign affairs. Think twice Mr president!
Government of thieves!!!!!!