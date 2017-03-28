APM Orders MDF To Impound Vehicles Smuggling Out Maize And Tobacco

President Peter Mutharika has ordered the army to guard all strategic exist points of the country and impound any

vehicle found smuggling maize and tobacco or any prohibited commodities out of the country.

Maize and tobacco are the country’s strategic crops with maize being the staple grain while tobacco is major forex earner.

In a statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary and Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, Mutharika has alerted communities in the areas around the border posts in Chitipa, Songwe, Mwanza, Mchinji, Dedza,

Muloza and Chiponde not to be alarmed by the presence of soldiers in their areas.

The order is with immediate effect.

