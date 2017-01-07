APM On The Maize Commission Of Enquiry…As A Head of State, I Do Not Act On Allegations, I Act On Facts And Truth

“I decided to constitute an independent Commission of Enquiry because of the seriousness of the allegations and the matter at hand. Maize is our life.
If you find any wrong doing, then I will act accordingly. As a Head of State, I do not act on allegations. I act on facts and truth. Therefore, I hereby commission you to investigate the maize procurement and bring us facts and truth.”
This is the first of its kind. Malawi has had presidents but in Peter Mutharika we have a professor president but with little or no reasoning. Dont give us right excuses mr president, do the right thing. Fire Chaponda and Mulumbe and let the Commission do its job right without any interference. Act like JB who fired a close friend Kasambala just to pave way for a thorough investigation. You are so stupid mr president. You always talk and talk but doing nothing as if you are not aware that things dont move by themselves but by a force moving them. Why cant you apply the necessary force in this matter? Inertia is will kill us all.
The inclusion of Dausi is suspicious. Dausi is good at destroying evidence. Remember the Lilongwe warehouse arson involving ballot papers for Ulemu Msungama and Bentley Namasasu? I smell not a rat but rats!
A gvt full of corrupt pipo.shamee on you.Very soon God will punish You believe you me.