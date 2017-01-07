APM On The Maize Commission Of Enquiry…As A Head of State, I Do Not Act On Allegations, I Act On Facts And Truth

“I decided to constitute an independent Commission of Enquiry because of the seriousness of the allegations and the matter at hand. Maize is our life.
If you find any wrong doing, then I will act accordingly. As a Head of State, I do not act on allegations. I act on facts and truth. Therefore, I hereby commission you to investigate the maize procurement and bring us facts and truth.”
I wii appreciate after report is out,trust worth of the report and state act to the action.
Zidyani zitete
ndi za usilu zimenezizi ndi usilu umenewuwu ndi zopusa zimenezizi we are tired ok!
YES! Mtsogoleri azitero osati kumapanga zinthu because some people are making noise.I like it,FACTS AND TRUTH NOT ALLEGATIONS
I feel very sorry for you and your incompetent professor. It means you are completely ignorant on many issues including on conducting credible investigations. If Chaponda and Mulumbe are not suspended to pave way for a thorough investigation it means the two can easily manipulate evidence. Investigations must be done without fear or favour. Please dont just praise leaders who have done nothing worthy of praise. Engage your brain.
no inquiry has ever worked and i kno for sure this one is going down like others pliz APM kazitafuna chuma chathucho nda cha malume ako achina Chaponda tinatopa nawo ma inquiries….abwilibwisi achabe chabe inu