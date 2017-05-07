APM Off To Pan African Parliament…Hails MDF For Assigning Woman Officer To Conduct Guard Of Honour On His Departure

President Prof Peter Mutharika has hailed Malawi Defence Force (MDF) for assigning woman officer to conduct Guard of honour on his departure to South Africa.

He said this Sunday in Lilongwe at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) before departure for South Africa where he will address Pan African Parliament.

Mutharika noted that for the first time a woman officer has commanded the Guard of Honour in the country.

“I would like to congratulate the MDF for enabling women officers to take charge of the parade,” the president said.

The parade was commanded by Major Hellen Soko of the second Battalion of the Malawi Defence Force.

On the Pana African Parliament, Mutharika said it is a very important meeting where 55 African countries discusses a number of issues including economic development, trade, peace and security.

He said the Pan African Parliament only meet once a year and this enables member countries to discuss issues affecting them.

“President of West African nation of Burkina Faso will open the session tomorrow and I will close the session on Wednesday,” Mutharika explained.

He disclosed that during the session the First Lady Madam Dr. Gertrude Mutharika will be bestowed as an ambassador for the Pan African Parliament. (By Tione Andsen, Lilongwe, May 7, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...