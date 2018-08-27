APM Off To China, Nankhumwa Now In-charge

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa continues to consolidate his place in politics as President Peter Mutharika has entrusted him with the responsibility of managing the affairs of the state in his absence.

President Mutharika officially handed over power to Nankhumwa at Kamuzu International Airport on Monday afternoon as he departed for China.

Nankhumwa, 40, is Mulanje Central Member of Parliament. He is also DPP Southern Region Vice President and Leader of the House.

A calm and measured man who gets along with everyone, Nankhumwa has displayed top leadership skills in the public portfolios he has held. For instance,

since his appointment as Leader of Government Business in Parliament, the Government side has not lost any motion in the house where he has also been hailed as balanced and grounded.

Nankhumwa was Director of Elections in DPP when the party ousted Joyce Banda from State House while in opposition.

He was elected vice president for the DPP in the Southern Region at the party’s convention last month.

And in his maiden rally in that capacity in Bangwe this weekend, Nankhumwa pulled a massive crowd that jammed the township.

In his speech, he exuded his usual poise, articulated issues competently and steered clear of politics of castigation and name calling. Analysts have rated highly his inaugural public showing as VP for the party.

