APM Mourns Jack Chamangwana

His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Madam Prof. Gertrude Mutharika are saddened to learn about the death of one of Malawi’s football legends; Jack ‘‘Africa’’ Chamangwana.

His Excellency the President remembers Jack Chamangwana as a skillful and disciplined football player who was part of the Malawi national football squad that won the 1978/79 East and Central Africa Challenge cup for Malawi.

Chamangwana was also a sports nationalist having decided to return home and share his vast football experience as coach for the national team and other local clubs after spending some years in South Africa and Tanzania where he played his professional football.

President Mutharika is calling upon current and upcoming sportsmen and women to emulate the spirit of hardwork, integrity and discipline which were clear values in the late Jack Chamangwana’s illustrious football career.

Meanwhile the His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has directed the Ministry responsible for Sports to ensure that the late Chamangwana is accorded all the respect he deserves for his contribution to Malawi football.

The President Mutharika will visit the Chamangwana family on Tuesday at 10:00 hrs to offer his personal condolences.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

SANJIKA PALACE

BLANTYRE

