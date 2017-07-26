APM Meets Mzuzu Vendors-Says Large Loans For Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) In The Offing

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has emphasized the importance of small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) as they contribute significantly in the country’s economic growth and development.

The President was speaking Wednesday at Mzuzu State Lodge during an audience with representatives of Mzuzu City vendors.

He said government values the contribution small and medium businesses make to the national economy, hence his decision to interact with the vendors in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe, Kasungu and Mzuzu.

The President assured the vendors that they are extremely important people as no country can survive without small and medium entrepreneurs.

He then assured the vendors that government will improve market structures so that they are resilient to fires which have been rampant in the recent years.

“I am talking to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to improve the markets and build modern ones so that they are free from fire,” he said.

He also disclosed that government is working with organizations in the United States and Europe to provide loans to small and medium scale businesses to boost them.

The head of state also said government has earmarked on a project to develop 70 trading centers in Chitipa, Karonga, Nkhata Bay, Rumphi and Mzimba.

Touching on national development, the Malawi leader reiterated his resolve to construct Mombera University in Mzimba, New Airport in Mzuzu and continue rehabilitating various roads in the region among other developments.

He also disclosed that government will expand Mzuzu University to add more programs.

In his remarks, secretary for vendors in Mzuzu City, Scrivina Dzonzi, asked the president to intervene in illegal vending which is rampant in the city.

He said a lot of vendors ply their trade in undesignated places outside the market where they do not pay market fees and also make the city untidy.

Dzonzi appreciated the role Mzuzu City Council plays in trying to curb the situation but lamented that the council faces challenges due to limited resources.

“We are asking you our president to help the city council with resources, like vehicles to contain illegal vending which is rampant in the city,” he said.

Dzonzi also asked government to consider providing vendors with soft loans, saying it is very difficult for them to access loans from banks as they do ask for collateral.

He pleaded with government to reduce customs and excise tariffs small and medium business persons pay at the border, saying the tariffs are too high such that they do not make much profit. (By Salome Gangire

Mzuzu, July 26, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...