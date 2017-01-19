APM Meets MHRC Commissioners, Told To Focus More On Tax Evasion, Money Laundering

State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appealed to the Malawi Human Rights Commission-MHRC to extend their work to areas of tax evasion and money laundering as they also contribute to denying people from enjoying their full economic rights.

The President who was speaking at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre when he met with commissioners of the MHRC said evading tax reduces government’s power to provide social services to its people.

This he said lead to people’s failure to enjoy their social rights in their fullness.

According to President Mutharika, the MHRC should extend its work to investigating whether corporations, industries and individuals are complying with their tax obligations, as that contributes to national development.

“As a Commission, you are part of Government in order to provide us with a mirror of our progress in human rights; and subsequently, complement us in engaging in a constructive internal dialogue,’ he said.

“Do not limit your work to the areas you are already covering. Let me also request that you extend your work to investigating whether people comply with their tax obligations, because tax evasion is leading to government failing to meet its social demands and in turn deny people of their right to social amenities,” he added.

The Malawi leader also urged the commission to investigate the tobacco industry which he said is filled with stories of abuse, low tobacco buying prices.

“I have met with tobacco buyers more than 20 times, here in Malawi and outside the country too. They promise to change but they don’t. Our farmers are not getting returns for their hard work. We need to change this,’’ he acknowledged.

He however acknowledged that there is need to do more as people still think they can violate the rights of others while enjoying theirs.

“We still have more work to do because we still have people who think they have the right to violate the rights of others. We have seen some people grossly and inhumanly violating the rights of persons with albinism” he added.

Prof. Mutharika also applauded security agencies such as the police for ensuring that rights of all people and property are safeguarded.

“But I want to thank our police and all various stakeholders who are fighting for us to protect the right to life and dignity of persons with albinism. We have registered progress but we still need to remain vigilant.”

He expressed government’s commitment to put in place instruments that safeguard human rights.

